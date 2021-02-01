Rail services resume following emergency embankment works

Published: 11:11 AM February 1, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM February 1, 2021

Engineers work to repair Ingatestone track issues that had disrupted Norwich-London rail services. - Credit: Network Rail

Full rail services have resumed between Norwich and London following emergency work to stabilise tracks over the last week.

An embankment became unstable at Ingatestone on the mainline on January 22, causing a dip in the tracks resulting in the closure of one of the lines.

Network Rail’s engineers have since been working to make repairs in order to safely reopen the closed line.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’ve worked non-stop since last Friday in order to reopen the line quickly and safely. I’m sorry that journeys have been disrupted.”

Follow up works will continue for the next two weeks but the rail lines will remain open throughout.

Greater Anglia recently reduced the number of services it is running to about 72pc of the usual timetable.

The move is in response to lower passenger numbers due to Covid-19 restrictions and was taken in consultation with the Government, which is currently funding the railway.