Emergency services block off city road
- Credit: Archant
A road has been blocked while emergency services deal with an incident in Norwich.
Police and ambulance crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road, on Saturday morning.
Staff were also spotted wearing white overalls.
An ambulance is being used to block the road.
A staff member at the nearby Colman News convenience store said they saw a police car and two ambulances arrive.
Attempts to contact Norfolk Police have been made.
Traffic sensors in the area show there could be some delays on the Norwich ring road.
More to follow.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure to check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
