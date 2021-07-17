News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency services block off city road

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:45 AM July 17, 2021    Updated: 12:25 PM July 17, 2021
Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning. - Credit: Archant

A road has been blocked while emergency services deal with an incident in Norwich.

Police and ambulance crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road, on Saturday morning.

Staff were also spotted wearing white overalls.

An ambulance is being used to block the road.

A staff member at the nearby Colman News convenience store said they saw a police car and two ambulances arrive.

Attempts to contact Norfolk Police have been made.

Traffic sensors in the area show there could be some delays on the Norwich ring road.

Most Read

  1. 1 New branch of The Range set for city outskirts
  2. 2 What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?
  3. 3 Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence
  1. 4 Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts
  2. 5 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
  3. 6 Man abuses woman at Tesco checkouts for wearing NHS uniform
  4. 7 Accident on A140 near pub as holiday traffic builds in Norfolk
  5. 8 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
  6. 9 Police officer apologises to father-of-four after trailer offence error
  7. 10 Farke preaches Gilmour caution after Lynn win; Giannoulis injury

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure to check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

Norfolk Police
Norfolk Live
Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

dabbling duck

Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough.

School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Jack Wills in Burnham Market in Norfolk

Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton stabbing

Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon