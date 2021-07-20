TUI relaunches flights from Norwich Airport to Majorca

Published: 7:29 AM July 20, 2021

Norwich Airport has announced the return of its flights to Majorca, with the first jetting off this afternoon.

A TUI flight is set to depart Norwich at 1.45pm on Tuesday, heading for Palma in the Balearic Islands.

It marks the return of direct flights to the Spanish islands, which will operate bi-weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from August.

The service will run until October 23.

It is one of 19 domestic and international destinations across 10 countries announced for the airport's 2021/22 season.

Flights to Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey will resume from May 2022.

The airport's managing director Richard Pace said: "We’re delighted to relaunch holidays to Majorca with TUI.

"Majorca is one of the most popular destinations from Norwich Airport, and it’s great to finally give holidaymakers longing to escape to the sun the opportunity to do so with all the ease and convenience of flying from their local airport.

"We’re working closely our airline partners to ensure safe travel through the airport, and we look forward to more routes returning over the coming weeks and months.

"We urge all passengers to consider their health and safety and show respect to fellow passengers by adhering to all safety measures. Above all else, we welcome the return of passengers to Norwich Airport and wish them a very happy holiday."

The Balearic Islands are on the government's amber list for foreign travel, as of Monday, July 19.

Rules depend on whether or not you have been fully vaccinated in the UK.

If so, then the same rules apply as if it is a green list country in that you must take a Covid test before travelling and book a second one to be taken upon arrival in England, but you do not need to quarantine.

If you are not fully vaccinated, or if you are but you have been through France, then you must quarantine for 10 days as well as taking the Covid tests.

Timetables can be found on the Norwich Airport website.