Norwich City fans warned of disruption ahead of rail strikes

Norwich City fans may have to make other travel arrangements to get to Carrow Road on October 8 - Credit: Archant/Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans are being urged to be mindful of rail strikes when planning their travels to upcoming matches.

Greater Anglia has warned of disruption after action was announced for Saturday, October 1, Wednesday, October 5, and the following Saturday, October 8.

Members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF are set to strike on Saturday (October 1) and Wednesday, (October 5), while RMT members will strike on both Saturdays.

The Canaries are due to travel to Blackpool this Saturday, before welcoming Preston North End on October 8.

Fans from other parts of Norfolk attending the Preston game will have to find an alternative way of getting to Carrow Road to watch the action as no regional rail services will run.

Norwich City sit second in the Championship table after 10 matches - Credit: PA

There will be one train per hour between Norwich, Colchester and London Liverpool Street with earlier finish times across all strike days.

Greater Anglia services are set to be severely disrupted, with the company only able to run a fraction of its services and no services at all running on regional or branch lines.

The company has urged people, including football fans and students going by train to school or college, to avoid travelling on its trains on strike days as services will be severely disrupted.

People travelling to London for the London Marathon on Sunday (October 2) should check before they travel – as first trains to London will not start until between 7 and 7.30am as a result of the 24-hour strike on the Saturday.

Services on each of the strike days are different, depending on which union is on strike.

Three train strikes have been announced for October so far - Credit: Greater Anglia

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We are very sorry that once again our customers will be disrupted by strikes, which this time will affect football fans and some people from our region competing in the London Marathon, as well as school or college students, commuters and business travellers.

“We’re only able to run a fraction of our usual services, so our advice again is to avoid using our trains on strike days.

“The rail industry is working hard to resolve these disputes and talks will continue with ASLEF and RMT in an effort to avert the strikes.”

Meanwhile, the club's upcoming fixture with QPR, on Wednesday, November 2, has seen its kick-off time moved for a second time.

The match was originally scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm, but was delayed by 15 minutes for Sky TV coverage.

However, after travel concerns were raised about rail travel, the fixtures was moved back to original time - but will still be broadcast on Sky Sports.