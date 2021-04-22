Delays remain but town traffic chaos eases with removal of lights
Traffic congestion caused by roadworks at the heart of a market town has eased after two sets of temporary traffic lights were removed.
North Walsham was brought to a standstill over Monday and Tuesday as pavement resurfacing work on Yarmouth Road saw five sets of temporary traffic lights erected.
Traffic lights were placed on Yarmouth Road as well as on Grammar School Road, New Road and in the Market Place.
However, lights in the Market Place and on New Road now have been removed and replaced by a single set of lights on Yarmouth Road and a set of lights in Lidl's car park.
Small queues remained as of Wednesday evening, but appeared to have eased significantly since Tuesday with build ups of around six vehicles in the Market Place and on New Road.
A long delay remained on Grammar School Road however, where vehicles stretched all the way past Paston College.
Norfolk County Council said on Tuesday it would make the lights manually controlled in order to alleviate congestion following a visit to the site.
A council spokesperson said: "We will continue to monitor these works which we expect to be complete by the end of the week.”
