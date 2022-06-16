North Walsham car park to close for resurfacing works

Three days of resurfacing work are planned for the New Road car park in North Walsham - Credit: Google Maps

A North Walsham car park is to close for three days as work continues to construct a new bus interchange.

Three days of resurfacing work is planned for the car park in New Road from Monday, June 20, with the car park to close from 5pm the previous day until reopening on Thursday, June 23.

The works are being carried out to improve facilities and access for bus users, upgrade public transport links within North Walsham and reduce congestion in Yarmouth Road.

Temporary two-way traffic lights are in place in New Road during the works.

There will also be no access to the library while the work is carried out, but a mobile library will be available in Vicarage Street Car Park from 10.30am until 7pm from June 20-22.

Pedestrian access to the community centre will be via a doorway at the rear of the premises. This can be accessed from either Memorial Park or through Lidl Car Park on foot.