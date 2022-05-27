Seaside ramp reopens following restoration work after erosion

A seaside ramp leading to a beach has reopened following restoration work after it began to erode.

Happisburgh ramp reopened today (May 27) after work took place to ensure its safety.

It was closed in late December after becoming dangerously narrow in sections and at risk of crumbling.

Happisburgh was previously deemed unsuitable for the construction of a permanent structure due to the eroding coastline, so the original access ramp was created in the earth back in 2013.

The re-cut of the ramp was undertaken in consultation with Natural England and the RSPB.

Councillor Lucy Shires, North Norfolk District Council member for Happisburgh, said: “Restoring access to the ramp is important for our residents to retain beach entry in Happisburgh, which is a beautiful but very delicate stretch of coast.

"We’re pleased to see it re-open and back into public use.”