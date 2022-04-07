News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crash closes part of A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:51 PM April 7, 2022
Updated: 6:46 PM April 7, 2022
A crash on the A47 has closed the road. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

A crash has closed part of the A47 and which caused heavy delays.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident which happened before 5pm on Thursday, April 7, on the A47 Yarmouth Road on the North Burlingham eastbound carriageway between Plantation Road and Beighton Road.

It is thought the crash caused heavy queues and delays in the area following the incident.

It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for more information.

