Crash closes part of A47

A crash has closed part of the A47 and which caused heavy delays.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident which happened before 5pm on Thursday, April 7, on the A47 Yarmouth Road on the North Burlingham eastbound carriageway between Plantation Road and Beighton Road.

A47 North Burlingham Eastbound carriageway is closed due to a road traffic collision. We are on scene. Incident NC-07042022-276 refers #norfolkroads @Norfolkfire @EastEnglandAmb — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) April 7, 2022

It is thought the crash caused heavy queues and delays in the area following the incident.

It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for more information.

