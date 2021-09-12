Roadworks you need to know about in Norfolk this week

Published: 3:56 PM September 12, 2021

Roadworks in the county this week are minimal - Credit: PA

Roadworks in the county this week are minimal, hopefully causing little trouble to road users. These are some of the works which may affect your journeys this week.

Roadworks on Lower Street, Horning, will finish this week. Anglian Water has planned for the burst main to be fixed by Thursday, September 16. Until then, the diversion will remain in place.

Beacham Road in Barton Bendish will also be reopening this week, on Saturday, September 18. The construction will be finished and the diversion removed.

There are also roadworks on Salhouse Road in Sprowston replacing the gas mains. The work is planned to continue until November 4 and a diversion is in place. With Salhouse Road closed, traffic on Blue Boar Lane, Wroxham Road, and the NDR is affected.

The work on Carrow Bridge in Norwich should finish on Sunday, September 12, and thus the road will be reopened and the diversion no longer needed. Traffic should return to normal.

The works on Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will be ending soon, on September 30. The installation of new motors on the bridge will continue until then, with a diversion in place.

Burnt Lane in Great Yarmouth will reopen this week following over a week closed for gas works. Until Friday, September 17, works will continue with a diversion in place.

Semere Lane near Semere Green will also be closed for work by County Broadland. A diversion will be in place, affecting Ipswich Road. The works are planned to finish on Friday, September 17.

Work continues on the Loddon bypass to construct a new roundabout. A speed reduction is in place. The work will continue until March 2022.

