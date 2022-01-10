Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk and Waveney this week

Here is a roundup of roadworks in Norfolk and Waveney that could affect your journey this week - Credit: Archant

There are several roadworks in Norfolk and Waveney this week which may disrupt your journey.

King's Lynn

Roadworks are planned in West Winch Road with delays likely and diversions are in place.

Work by BT Openreach will continue until Tuesday, January 11, in Saddlebow Road which could also cause delays. Traffic signals will be in place to help the flow of motorists.

Horsley's Fields continues to be closed while construction work is conducted.

Delays are likely in Clough Lane due to work by UK Power Network.

North Norfolk

Anglian Water is carrying out work in Church Walk in Burnham Market which is likely to cause delays.

Temporary traffic signals are in operation in Cromer Road in West Runton on Monday, January 10.

Diversions are in place in Mill Street, Gimingham, due to work by Anglian Water.

There are a number of diversions due to road closures in Knapton which will likely extend your journey.

Mid Norfolk

Work to construct a new footway in Theatre Street in Swaffham continues and diversions are in place.

Rectory Road in Swanton Morley will have diversions in place while a new footway, bus stop and street lighting is installed.

Fox and Hounds Lane in Foulsham is currently inaccessible and requires roadworks to repair the surface.

Wyndham Road in Kimberley has diversions in place while drainage works are conducted.

Great Yarmouth

Harbord Crescent will be closed due to work by Essex and Suffolk Water until Wednesday, January 12.

Elsewhere, delays are also expected in Southgates Road due to roadworks, with temporary traffic lights in place until December 31.

Work is still ongoing in Suffolk Road as construction of a new roundabout continues as part of third river crossing project.

Delays are likely in Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths.

In Gorleston, Burgh Road remains closed as Anglian Water carries out work to construct manhole covers and a tunnel to the pumping station in Beccles Road.

The road will be closed to all traffic between Humberstone Road and the Stone Cross roundabout until April 4.

Lowestoft

Work remains ongoing on the £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing which has meant roadworks on several different roads in the town.

Durban Road and Waveney Drive on one side of Lake Lothing have been affected, while there also delays expected in Denmark Road and Peto Way on the other.

Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Once completed in 2023, it is hoped that Lowestoft's third crossing will reduce traffic congestion in the town, regenerate the area and attract new investment to the local economy.

The works in Elm Tree Road will be finished by Tuesday, January 11, while a lane closure in St Peters Street remains until Wednesday, January 12.

Norwich

Part of King Street remains closed for footway and carriageway work to be completed. This is expected to continue until March 25.

Lower Clarence Road will be closed due to an ongoing scheme that aims to improve bus and cycle roues in the area.

Emergency water pipe repairs in Rosary Road continue this week which may require the road to be closed at times. This is expected to be completed by Wednesday, January 12.

The £6.1m transformation of St Stephens Street started this weekend, which means bus routes have been diverted to other areas in the city.

Footway reconstruction in Beech Drive may cause delays while the work is taking place. It is expected to be finished by January 28. There is no left turn available onto Mile Cross Lane during the work.

There will be traffic control measures in Eustace Road, Millcroft, Milton Close, Church Lane and Brazen Gate for roadworks at the start of the week. These may cause slight delays to travel.

Overnight road closures continue on the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham as part of an ongoing project for concrete surface repairs.

Elsewhere

A number of roadworks and diversions continue in Loddon in George Lane while the construction of a new roundabout is completed. Temporary speed limits are also in place in the area.

In Thetford, gas works will be carried out at the start of next week in Bury Road and temporary traffic signals will be in place.

