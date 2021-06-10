Long delays on A11 due to heavy congestion
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Commuters entering or leaving Norwich via the A11 will face long delays due to heavy rush hour congestion.
There are 15-minute delays on the road northbound between the A1075 and the junction with the A47, and then a further 10-minute delay at the junction with the A47 eastbound near Cringleford.
On the A47 itself, there are 10-minute delays at the junction with the A146.
In the city centre, there is heavy traffic on all routes with the area around Thorpe Hamlet and Riverside particularly slow-moving due to road works on Thorpe Road.
Elsewhere in the county there are 10-minute delays on the A47 eastbound between the junctions with the A1075 and the A1074 in the Honingham area.
You may also want to watch:
Delays are continuing in Great Yarmouth town centre due to work fixing a collapsed bank undermining the carriageway on Riverside Road.
There are also delays on Southtown Road and William Adams Way, with temporary traffic lights in operation as the construction of a new roundabout continues.
For up to date travel information, visit our live traffic map.
Most Read
- 1 Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows
- 2 Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid
- 3 Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal
- 4 'No chance of rescheduling' - July events in jeopardy if lockdown extended
- 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: A potential Buendia replacement?
- 6 Passengers cut from car after crash on village road
- 7 New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans
- 8 Council-owned firm's building blunder costs £500k and leads to rebuild
- 9 Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed
- 10 'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast