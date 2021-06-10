Long delays on A11 due to heavy congestion

Published: 5:29 PM June 10, 2021

A view of the roadworks on the A47 from Stoke Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Commuters entering or leaving Norwich via the A11 will face long delays due to heavy rush hour congestion.

There are 15-minute delays on the road northbound between the A1075 and the junction with the A47, and then a further 10-minute delay at the junction with the A47 eastbound near Cringleford.

On the A47 itself, there are 10-minute delays at the junction with the A146.

In the city centre, there is heavy traffic on all routes with the area around Thorpe Hamlet and Riverside particularly slow-moving due to road works on Thorpe Road.

Elsewhere in the county there are 10-minute delays on the A47 eastbound between the junctions with the A1075 and the A1074 in the Honingham area.

Delays are continuing in Great Yarmouth town centre due to work fixing a collapsed bank undermining the carriageway on Riverside Road.

There are also delays on Southtown Road and William Adams Way, with temporary traffic lights in operation as the construction of a new roundabout continues.

