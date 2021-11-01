Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on A47 and A10

With the Autumn half-term over families are back on the school-run, causing more traffic on Norfolk’s roads this morning. - Credit: Archant

With the Autumn half term over families are back on the school-run, causing more traffic on Norfolk’s roads this morning.

There are delays of seven minutes and increasing traffic on the A47 Eastbound with an average speed of 15mph.

Queueing traffic has also been reported on the A47 Eastbound at Mattishall Road.

Drivers are facing delays on the A47 Westbound between B1108 Watton Road and Church Lane at the Easton Roundabout.

Elsewhere there are increasing delays on the A47 Eastbound between A47 and A149 Acle New Road near the Runham Roundabout.

In west Norfolk, there is slow traffic on A149 Queen Elizabeth Way Northbound at the A1076 Gayton Road.

Traffic is also slow on A10 West Winch Road Northbound at the Hardwick Roundabout.

There are severe delays on A146 Westbound in Norfolk with an average speed of 10 mph.

