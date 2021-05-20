News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk morning traffic: A47 delays and busy in Norwich and Yarmouth

Published: 8:18 AM May 20, 2021   
Motorists are facing delays in Norwich and Yarmouth due to planned roadworks.

Traffic is slow on the A47 with lane closures and a 40mph speed limit in effect on the Norwich Southern Bypass as a £5m scheme to upgrade the road continues.

It means traffic is once again backing up between Thickthorn and the A140, meaning delays for people heading into the city early.

While there are more cars on the road compared to previous weeks, major routes out of the county such as the A11 and A140 remain clear.

In Great Yarmouth, traffic is slow on Riverside Road with a diversion in place as work to fix a collapsed bank undermining the road continues.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

