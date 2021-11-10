Traffic roundup: Bus diversions and road closures

Bus diversions and road closures may affect your travel this morning - Credit: Denise Bradley

Road closures and congestion can be expected on Norfolk roads this morning.

Severe delays can be expected between Long Stratton and Tasburgh in Ipswich Road of up to 11 minutes.

Delays are building in the A47 between Blofield and Acle and traffic is moving slowly with an average speed of 20mph.

Heavy traffic can also be expected between from Runham along the Acle straight. Delays of up to 12 minutes and increasing has been reported.

Delays have also been reported in the A47 westbound in Great Yarmouth.

The A47 eastbound in Honingham is experiencing delays of three minutes and increasing.

London Road closed both ways from A11 to Elveden Road due to police investigating a sexual assault. Elveden can be accessed from the next junction.

In Norwich, road closures mean that bus services will be diverted. Buses serving Gertrude Road will instead stop at Mousehold Avenue and buses serving Wroxham Road will be diverted via Chartwell Road, Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road and Allen Lane.

In Fakenham Road, there is congestion between Drayton and Hellesdon High School.

Cromer Road's closure is causing a build-up of traffic from the Middletons Lane turn off and the NDR.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

