Norfolk morning traffic: Crash on A47 and delays near Great Yarmouth

Delays are expected on several Norfolk roads as rush hour traffic builds - Credit: Archant Norfolk

There has been a crash on the A47 near Norwich this morning.

Police were called to the A47 Norwich southern bypass at Trowse at 7.30am following a two-vehicle collision.

No injuries have been reported and traffic is coping well.

Here is the other traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Tuesday, November 9.

There are heavy delays on the A47 near the Honingham roundabout.

Slow traffic moving eastbound at Mattishall Road can be expected, with delays of up to eight minutes.

There are severe delays on the A47 eastbound between the Acle Straight and the Acle New Road Runham roundabout near Great Yarmouth.

Delays of up to 12 minutes can be expected and this could increase as rush hour traffic builds.

In King's Lynn, traffic is building up on the A10 West Winch Road northbound at the A47 Constitution Hill Hardwick roundabout.

Queuing traffic continues along the A10 to Setchey.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



