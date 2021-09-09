Two crashes on Norfolk roads at rush hour
Two crashes in Norfolk have been reported this evening that may affect your travel during rush hour.
Police were called to a crash in New Costessey at 4.24pm in Dereham Road involving a motorbike and a car.
The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and is receiving treatment. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area.
In North Walsham, police were called at 4.05pm to a two-vehicle crash in Lyngate Road near the industrial estate.
No injuries have been reported. Heavy traffic could be expected in the area as the road is partially blocked.
