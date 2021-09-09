News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two crashes on Norfolk roads at rush hour

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:11 PM September 9, 2021    Updated: 5:23 PM September 9, 2021
Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Sta

There have been two reports of crashes on Norfolk roads this evening - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Two crashes in Norfolk have been reported this evening that may affect your travel during rush hour.

Police were called to a crash in New Costessey at 4.24pm in Dereham Road involving a motorbike and a car.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and is receiving treatment. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area. 

In North Walsham, police were called at 4.05pm to a two-vehicle crash in Lyngate Road near the industrial estate.

No injuries have been reported. Heavy traffic could be expected in the area as the road is partially blocked. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

