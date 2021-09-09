Two crashes on Norfolk roads at rush hour

Published: 5:11 PM September 9, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM September 9, 2021

There have been two reports of crashes on Norfolk roads this evening - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Two crashes in Norfolk have been reported this evening that may affect your travel during rush hour.

Police were called to a crash in New Costessey at 4.24pm in Dereham Road involving a motorbike and a car.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and is receiving treatment. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area.

In North Walsham, police were called at 4.05pm to a two-vehicle crash in Lyngate Road near the industrial estate.

No injuries have been reported. Heavy traffic could be expected in the area as the road is partially blocked.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.