Morning traffic roundup: Delays on A11 and A140

Published: 8:26 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 8:46 AM September 23, 2021

The morning rush to work has led to queuing traffic on roads across Norfolk.

Traffic is slow moving on the A47 at the Runham roundabout as people head in and out of Great Yarmouth. Severe delays of up to 13 minutes have been reported.

The A47 eastbound between The Street and Taverham Road in Honningham has delays of around five minutes due to slow-moving traffic.

The A146 Loddon Road between Holverston and Thurton is heavily congested both ways due to water mains work. Traffic is affected from Norwich to Beccles and will likely be slow moving all morning. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Temporary traffic signals are also in place on the A140 Ipswich Road at the Saxlingham Nethergate turn off, which is likely to cause a build-up of traffic in Newton Flotman.

There has been an accident at the A11 Thickthorn roundabout which may cause delays although traffic is reportedly coping well.

Roads around Norwich are experiencing the usual level of morning traffic with road closures and roadworks affecting the flow of vehicles.

