Morning traffic roundup - accidents and road closures

Published: 7:23 AM September 20, 2021

Road closures can be expected across the county this morning - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

It is a grey and misty morning today as people head back out onto Norfolk's roads heading to work.

Here is the latest update of traffic reports and road closures that may affect you on your morning commute.

There has been an accident on the B1149 Norwich Road near Sweet Briar Lane, Holt. Slow traffic could be expected between Holt and Saxthorpe although reports say traffic is coping well.

There are several road closures in place across the county.

Wacton Road near Forncett St Mary is closed both ways from the Forncett turn off to Station Road due to construction works.

The Mendham Low Road is closed both ways from B1116 Shotford Road to Mendham Lane due to construction.

The Durban Road in Lowestoft is closed both ways from B1531 Waveney Drive to Kimberley Drive due to the Gull Wing Bridge construction works.

Salhouse Road in Norwich is closed both ways between Woodside Road and A1270 Broadland Northway due to gas main work.