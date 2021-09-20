News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Morning traffic roundup - accidents and road closures

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:23 AM September 20, 2021   
Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Sta

Road closures can be expected across the county this morning - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

It is a grey and misty morning today as people head back out onto Norfolk's roads heading to work.

Here is the latest update of traffic reports and road closures that may affect you on your morning commute.  

There has been an accident on the B1149 Norwich Road near Sweet Briar Lane, Holt. Slow traffic could be expected between Holt and Saxthorpe although reports say traffic is coping well.

There are several road closures in place across the county.

Wacton Road near Forncett St Mary is closed both ways from the Forncett turn off to Station Road due to construction works.

You may also want to watch:

The Mendham Low Road is closed both ways from B1116 Shotford Road to Mendham Lane due to construction.

The Durban Road in Lowestoft is closed both ways from B1531 Waveney Drive to Kimberley Drive due to the Gull Wing Bridge construction works. 

Salhouse Road in Norwich is closed both ways between Woodside Road and A1270 Broadland Northway due to gas main work

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
  2. 2 Teenager who lost driving licence receives surprise in post
  3. 3 Person pulled from car as rain lashes region
  1. 4 Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash
  2. 5 ‘It went up like a matchstick’ - Neighbour’s horror at blaze
  3. 6 Fire crews still at scene as investigation launched into house blaze
  4. 7 Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK
  5. 8 Jailed this week: Abuse, assaults and burglaries
  6. 9 Five cars and a horsebox involved in crash near RAF base
  7. 10 Parts of Norfolk at risk of heavy downpours
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris Taylor came across the wreck of the SS Commodore off Sheringham. 

Video

'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
John Bullard crushes a Red Bull can as Red Bull accuses Bullards of a conflict of interest with the

Exclusive

Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to an incident near KFC. 

Suffolk Live

Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon