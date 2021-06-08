City centre roads quiet despite A47 works but delays expected in Yarmouth

Published: 6:40 PM June 8, 2021

City centre roads are quiet this evening despite A47 and city centre works. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The county's roads remain quiet despite lane closures on the A47 and Norwich city centre works.

There are slight delays in the city on the A147 and around Riverside due to diversions for street works on Palace Street, but most roads remain clear.

Delays are expected in Great Yarmouth town centre as work continues to fix a collapsed bank undermining the carriageway on Riverside Road.

There are also delays on Southtown Road and William Adams Way, with temporary traffic lights in operation as the construction of a new roundabout continues.

Those heading to the seaside at Mundesley could also face delays as Chapel Road and Mundesley Road in Trunch as well as Thorpe Road in Southrepps currently have diversions.

