Norfolk morning traffic: 'Severe' delays on A47 and city works begin

Published: 8:05 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 9:21 AM June 7, 2021

Traffic is busy once again on the A47 this morning. - Credit: Archant

As commuters hit the Norfolk roads once again on Monday, delays are 'severe' on the A47.

There is heavy traffic on the Norwich Southern Bypass as of 8am, with queues forming in both directions.

Both the eastbound and westbound carriageways are down to one lane due to roadworks, affecting the flow of traffic between Thickthorn and Postwick.

One driver said he was delayed by around 20 minutes travelling between Postwick and the junction with the A146 at Trowse, with cars "bumper to bumper".

Those wishing to avoid the A47 delays might ordinarily head into the city and head through Thorpe St Andrew by turning right on the A147 at Carrow Road, but roadworks began in Thorpe Road today.

It affects the road between the junctions with Lower Clarence Road and Matlock Road, including Carrow Road at its junction with Thorpe Road.

The closure will be in place 24 hours per day for the rest of the week.

Further north, more works on the A140 mean the road is closed in both directions for a short stretch close to the junction with the NDR.

Back in the city, traffic is heavy on the Norwich ring road at Tuckswood, heading towards the A11 Newmarket Road.

And elsewhere, the usual traffic delays appear to be building on the A47 towards Great Yarmouth, and on the main roads in and around King's Lynn.

