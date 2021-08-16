Norfolk morning traffic: some delays in the county and end to roadworks

Published: 7:37 AM August 16, 2021

As the new working week starts and commuters return to the roads, delays on Norfolk's A-roads are likely. This week also marks the end of significant works around Norwich.

Early on Monday morning, there were reports of an obstruction on the A47, near Thickthorn Roundabout, however, traffic is coping well.

Those driving into Norwich may want to avoid Plumstead Road and Holt Road, where traffic will continue to move slowly due to roadworks.

Delays are also likely on the A11 near Attleborough, as well as the A140 and A148 coming out of Cromer.

Traffic is also moving slowly on the A140 near Brome and on the A134 near Thetford.

The Acle Straight is also experiencing some very slow-moving traffic for a one-and-a-half-mile stretch near Lingwood.

The end of this week, Sunday, August 22, will see the end to the roadworks on the NDR, which has been undergoing work since July. Up until Sunday, there will continue to be a temporary speed limit, with delays likely across the entire length of the road.

The work on Newmarket Road is also planned to end this week, on Friday, August 20. Until then, delays will continue to be likely.