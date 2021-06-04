Norfolk morning traffic: A140 closure and A47 queues

Published: 9:24 AM June 4, 2021

The A140 is closed near Norwich airport. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The final weekday of half term began with delays on the A47 south of Norwich.

Eastbound traffic is heavy on the road between Thickthorn and Trowse as some head into the city and others drive around it towards Great Yarmouth.

And the usual traffic is building on the Acle Straight at Runham.

On the A140, there are delays at Hevingham where water work is causing disruption through multi-way traffic lights.

And a little down the road, the A140 is closed in both directions just south of the junction with the NDR as roadworks are carried out by Norwich City's The Nest facility.

