Delays on roads in Norfolk as children go back to school

Published: 8:33 AM September 6, 2021

For many, the school term is starting today, and with it the morning drop-off queues. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

School traffic has returned to Norfolk roads as thousands of children return to education.

With the school runs resuming for parents across the county, the roads are expected to be much busier than normal.

Here's where traffic is heaviest in Norfolk right now.

There is slow-moving traffic on a four-mile stretch of the A47, from Low Road in Hockering to near Easton.

The A47 near Acle and Burlingham also has some slow traffic, as well heavy queues into Great Yarmouth.

Some traffic is building around the Thickthorn Roundabout, on both the A47 and A11 slip roads.

Newmarket Road has heavy traffic into Norwich, as does Dereham Road.

There are also queues on the A149 and A10 near King's Lynn.

The A11 near Thetford also has some slow-moving traffic.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

