Norfolk traffic: Drivers can expect delays on NDR and A149

Published: 12:11 PM August 5, 2021

Drivers can expect delays on the NDR and on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way this lunchtime.

Traffic is said to be building on the A1270 Broadland Northway eastbound, with delays said to be increasing between A1270 and A140 Holt Road according to the AA traffic map.

Elsewhere in King's Lynn, slow traffic is being reported on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way northbound at the Jubilee Roundabout.

And traffic problems have been reported at Cook Road in Thetford both ways at Lower Road. The road is said to be closed and bus route 11 has been diverted. The cause if the closure is not yet known.

Konectbus posted on Twitter saying the road between Necton and Holme Hale has been closed, with buses unable to serve Holme Hale .

Route 11 - The road between Necton and Holme Hale has been closed. Buses will be unable to serve Holme Hale and follow a diversion route via Browns Lane and North Pickenham Road. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) August 5, 2021

The service also tweeted that its route 5B 11.50am service from Norwich to Stalham was stuck behind two cars parked opposite each other on Lindford Drive, and that it is now running 25 minutes late.