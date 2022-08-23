Busy Thetford road to close for five days as bridge is repaired

The bridge at Nuns Bridges Road, which spans the Little Ouse river, will be closed for repairs from Monday, September 5 - Credit: Google

A road closure will be in place for five days in Thetford following a crash that damaged a bridge.

The bridge at Nuns Bridges Road, which spans the Little Ouse river, will be closed for repairs from Monday, September 5.

Nuns Bridge Road connects the town centre and the A134 Bury Road, with the bridge only wide enough for single-file traffic.

Repairs are required at the northeast parapet wingwall after a road traffic collision in January which has dislodged some of the brickwork.

A signed road diversion will be in place throughout the closure as well as advanced warning boards.

The work, which will cost £15,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

A county council spokesman said: "The council thanks people for their patience while these bridge repair works are carried out."



