Warm week to continue as temperatures could soar to 27C
Tomorrow is set to be the hottest day of the week with blistering sunshine of up to 27Cexpected.
Consistent hot temperatures are set to continue throughout the week with consistent temperatures of around 25C predicted until Sunday when temperatures could hit 27C.
Forecasters at Weatherquest say west Norfolk will be the hottest area of the county throughout the week due to a south-easterly wind, making the north Norfolk coast the coolest place to be.
Adam Dury from the Norfolk-based forecaster said: "Norfolk is looking at the hottest temperatures being tomorrow at 25 degrees as a high temperature, but it may just reach 26 on Sunday.
"Generally the weekend is a bit warmer so basically tomorrow is the warmest of the working week and then it could get that degree or two warmer going into the weekend.
"Somewhere in west Norfolk it could even reach 27 degrees."
