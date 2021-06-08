News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Warm week to continue as temperatures could soar to 27C

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:06 PM June 8, 2021   
Hunstanton Beach Huts increase in sales since lock down lifted Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hunstanton Beach Huts increase in sales since lock down lifted Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Tomorrow is set to be the hottest day of the week with blistering sunshine of up to 27Cexpected.

Consistent hot temperatures are set to continue throughout the week with consistent temperatures of around 25C predicted until Sunday when temperatures could hit 27C.

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Hunstanton beach on a summer's day prior to the pandemic. There are hop

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Hunstanton beach on a summer's day prior to the pandemic. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Forecasters at Weatherquest say west Norfolk will be the hottest area of the county throughout the week due to a south-easterly wind, making the north Norfolk coast the coolest place to be.

Adam Dury from the Norfolk-based forecaster said: "Norfolk is looking at the hottest temperatures being tomorrow at 25 degrees as a high temperature, but it may just reach 26 on Sunday.

Hunstanton

Sunseekers pack the Prom in Hunstanton on the second weekend after the easing of lockdown - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Generally the weekend is a bit warmer so basically tomorrow is the warmest of the working week and then it could get that degree or two warmer going into the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

"Somewhere in west Norfolk it could even reach 27 degrees."

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens
  2. 2 Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill
  3. 3 Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents
  1. 4 'A PR disaster'-Canaries fans blast new sponsor's social media content
  2. 5 IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff
  3. 6 Man in 30s left in need of surgery after serious assault
  4. 7 Fire started in flat during house-warming party for new kitten
  5. 8 Arrests made after 100 people attend illegal rave
  6. 9 Four-hour battle to tackle blaze at Norwich flats 'fully enveloped in fire'
  7. 10 Norfolk traffic update: delays continue in rush hour due to A47 and city works
Norfolk Live
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mathew Thorpe (right) and his sister Leah have been living in Mathew's one bed flat together for over a year

Housing

Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer.

Norfolk Live

Dramatic aerial images capture scene as major blaze engulfs house

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Learning to drive can be a stressful time - even more so when your theory test is about to run out P

'It's ridiculous': Father's anger over six-month driving test delay

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The remains of Ken Weatherly's workshop and studio in Cromer which were destroyed by a fire on Saturday June 5.

'There's nothing left': Workshop burns to the ground in fire

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus