All the roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week

Norfolk's roads will be affected once again by roadworks this week, with some of the larger works in Rougham and King's Lynn.

Here are some of the bigger roadworks starting, continuing, and ending in Norfolk this week.

There are emergency roadworks on Litcham Road in Rougham, repairing the carriageway following a car fire. The work is expected to last until November 13. There is a diversion route in place via Hillington, West Rudham, and Fakenham.

There are emergency gas network roadworks taking place on Norwich Common in Wymondham. Delays are likely until November 11 and there will be traffic control via two-way signals.

Street works on Mill Road in Ashby St Mary are expected to last until November 14. The drainage works are being undertaken by Norfolk County Council.

The Loddon Bypass work will continue, with the closure of George Lane until December 12. There is a diversion route in place via Hales.

Works are also continuing on Fox and Hounds Lane near Themelthorpe until December 14. Norfolk County Council has deemed the road too dangerous to stay open.

Church Road to High Road in Hunstanton will remain closed until November 12 by Norfolk County Council.

Low Road in Haddiscoe will reopen on November 10 after emergency works to repair a fire hydrant by Anglian Water.

In King's Lynn, Marsh Lane will reopen on November 12 after being closed for carriageway reconstruction. There is a diversion in place via Suffield Way.

Nelson Road in Diss will reopen on November 14 after carriageway resurfacing. There is a diversion in place.

