News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Roadworks and closures to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:23 AM June 27, 2022
Ongoing roadworks in Norfolk which could affect your journey.

With many events set to take place in the county this week there are many roadworks and delays to be aware of. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk commuters could face delays this week with roads closed across the county due to events and ongoing roadworks.

Here are just some to watch out for when driving around the county this week.

The Lord Mayor's Procession in Norwich will see roads closed across the city in order to make way for the parade on Saturday, July 2. 

The procession will travel from the car park of Marsh Insurance to Norwich Cathedral with White Lion Street, Castle Meadow and Tombland among the roads which will be closed.

Delays are also to be expected in the Easton area as the Royal Norfolk Show takes place on Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30.  

Work to refresh part of the A11 between Attleborough and the Thickthorn Roundabout will also continue this week, with the speed limit reduced to 40mph and lane closures on the stretch of road.

In Great Yarmouth, roadworks in Escourt Road and Northgate Street are likely to cause long delays in the town centre, with a diversion route in place around North Denes Road and Beaconsfield Road.

These works are expected to be in place from Tuesday, June 28 to Friday, July 1.

On Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, the town will host Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival which will see Marine Parade closed from 7am to 9pm each day.

Most Read

  1. 1 A11 reopens after air ambulance called to crash
  2. 2 Drink driving teacher crashed into church wall with baby in car
  3. 3 Michael Bublé concert bans chairs and blankets from gig
  1. 4 The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts
  2. 5 Man dies after collapsing during dog walk in Norfolk village
  3. 6 Norwich Airport TUI flight delayed by 42 hours
  4. 7 Long-delayed wedding finally takes place... in 1941
  5. 8 Fire crews called to vehicle blaze on A47
  6. 9 7 of the prettiest villages in north Norfolk
  7. 10 See inside 'characterful' townhouse with rural views on sale for £550k

In west Norfolk, the A47 will be closed between Little Fransham and Necton from Tuesday, June 28, to Thursday, June 30, due to fire hydrant repairs, with a diversion in place around Station Road and Dunham Road.

Elsewhere in the county, Trunch Crown Beer Festival will see Front Street in the centre of the village closed from Thursday, June 30, to Sunday, July 3.

Temporary traffic lights in Holt Road in Cromer will also cause long delays until Wednesday, June 29, when they will be removed after Anglian Water works are complete.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
A11 Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after serious crash near Swaffham

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Dog walkers at Catton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: Where dangerous parasite has been reported in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Wells Deli owners Matt Jarvis and Kiki Alvarez after Mr Jarvis' accident in Ibiza

Deli owner suffers severe spinal injuries in Ibiza diving accident

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon