Roadworks and closures to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Norfolk commuters could face delays this week with roads closed across the county due to events and ongoing roadworks.

Here are just some to watch out for when driving around the county this week.

The Lord Mayor's Procession in Norwich will see roads closed across the city in order to make way for the parade on Saturday, July 2.

The procession will travel from the car park of Marsh Insurance to Norwich Cathedral with White Lion Street, Castle Meadow and Tombland among the roads which will be closed.

Delays are also to be expected in the Easton area as the Royal Norfolk Show takes place on Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30.

Work to refresh part of the A11 between Attleborough and the Thickthorn Roundabout will also continue this week, with the speed limit reduced to 40mph and lane closures on the stretch of road.

In Great Yarmouth, roadworks in Escourt Road and Northgate Street are likely to cause long delays in the town centre, with a diversion route in place around North Denes Road and Beaconsfield Road.

These works are expected to be in place from Tuesday, June 28 to Friday, July 1.

On Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, the town will host Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival which will see Marine Parade closed from 7am to 9pm each day.

In west Norfolk, the A47 will be closed between Little Fransham and Necton from Tuesday, June 28, to Thursday, June 30, due to fire hydrant repairs, with a diversion in place around Station Road and Dunham Road.

Elsewhere in the county, Trunch Crown Beer Festival will see Front Street in the centre of the village closed from Thursday, June 30, to Sunday, July 3.

Temporary traffic lights in Holt Road in Cromer will also cause long delays until Wednesday, June 29, when they will be removed after Anglian Water works are complete.