Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk and Waveney this week

As roadworks across Norfolk and Waveney continue this week, drivers may face delays to their journeys

Here are some of the roadworks you should know about this week.

King's Lynn and west Norfolk

Horseys Fields in King's Lynn will remain closed for safety during construction work. The road is due to reopen in May of this year.

In Swaffham, Theatre Street remains closed for footway reconstruction. It will reopen on February 17.

Across the border, part of the A47 near Wisbech is set to close for seven successive weekends from Friday, February 4. The road will be closed near the Guyhirn junction between 8pm on Friday until 6am Monday.

North and mid Norfolk

Work that started on January 24 on footway improvements to Holkham Road in Wells-Next-the-Sea is set to continue until February 25.

The Street and surrounding roads in Knapton will remain closed until June for the Knapton Sewage system installation. There is a diversion via North Walsham Road and Mundesley Road.

Rectory Road in Swanton Morley will remain shut until February 14 for a new foul water connection, installation of a new footway, street lighting and bus stop.

Norwich

St Stephens Street will be closed until July 31 as the Transforming Cities project continues. Buses remain on diversion around the city.

King Street will be closed until March 25 as pavement and carriageway work continues. A diversion is in place around Rouen Road.

Roadworks on the junction between Constitution Hill, North Walsham Road, George Hill, and School Lane in Sprowston will begin on Monday, January 31 and are expected to last 32 days.

Riverside Road will be closed until July 29 as work near Norwich Station continues, a signed diversion will be in place.

On the A11, overnight closures will continue between Norwich and Wymondham as part of an ongoing project for concrete surface repairs.

Work to fix the pavement in Bethel Street will begin on Monday, January 31. The road will be shut for three days.

Mansfield Lane in Old Lakenham will reopen on February 1 after closing for emergency gas works.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Baker Street in Gorleston is expected to remain closed until June while work continues to repair a cracked sewer pipe. Work started in the area in early September 2021.

The closure in Tar Works Road for emergency gas work will end on February 1.

Work is still ongoing in Suffolk Road as construction of a new roundabout continues.

Delays are likely in Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work expected to last until April 1.

Burgh Road in Gorleston remains closed as Anglian Water carries out work to construct manhole covers and a tunnel to the pumping station in Beccles Road.

The road will be closed to all traffic between Humberstone Road and the Stone Cross roundabout until April 4.

South Norfolk

A number of roadworks and diversions continue in Loddon in George Lane while the construction of a new roundabout is completed.

Mundham Road in Loddon will also remain closed until March 18.

The A11 northbound carriageway from Spooner Row to Tuttles junction will be closed overnight between 8pm to 6am from Monday, January 31 to Friday, February 11.

Lowestoft

Work remains ongoing on the Gull Wing third crossing which has meant roadworks on several different roads in the town.

Durban Road and Waveney Drive on one side of Lake Lothing have been affected, while there are also delays expected in Denmark Road and Peto Way. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Higher Drive remains closed until March of this year for gas work. There will be traffic control using multi-way signals.

On Friday, February 4, Anglian Water will be carrying out work in Gorleston Road. Two-way signals will be in operation on the road.

Hamilton Road, which closed between Whapload Road and Newcombe Road on January 10, will remain shut until September 30.

