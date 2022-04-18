News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:12 PM April 18, 2022
Roadworks are scheduled for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

There are a number of roadworks to be aware of across Norfolk this week. - Credit: Harry Rutter

With roadworks starting and continuing across the county, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of this week.

Part of Belaugh Green Lane near Tunstead will be closed due to a new footway construction at the railway level crossing.

Works will be ongoing until May 6.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Diss Road in Aslacton is shut until April 26 due to Openreach works.

The same works have also closed Centre Road in Gateley from April 18 until April 29.

In Rackheath, drainage work is under way until July 22 in Green Lane West from Salhouse Road to Newman Road.

The Street, in Knapton, remains shut due to work undertaken by Anglian Water for the installation of a new sewer system. The road is expected to be closed until September 26.

In Norwich, work is taking place on a new roundabout which is being built between St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane.

Most Read

  1. 1 New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site
  2. 2 Warning issued to motorcyclists after man stopped for offences
  3. 3 Person taken to hospital after motorhome flips on to roof
  1. 4 Mercedes carrying three children crashes into pylon
  2. 5 Dog walkers rescued by RNLI after becoming cut off on marshes
  3. 6 Bank holiday scorcher brings crowds to the coast
  4. 7 Woman opens cafe next to chippy in seaside village
  5. 8 Armed police called to clubland after staff threatened with needle
  6. 9 'Tempting treats' on offer as continental market returns
  7. 10 Police still at scene of murder investigation following woman's death

Once construction is completed, the roundabout is expected to help reduce vehicle speeds, and improve traffic flow. 

Elsewhere in the city, Sweet Briar Road remains closed for repair work after part of the embankment collapsed.

Riverside Road is also expected to remain closed until July 29 amid ongoing improvements.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

File photo dated 05/11/2020 of the supermarket Sainsbury's who has said it is on track to beat profi

Easter

From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The incident has caused the A17 to remain closed between Pullover roundabout and Sutton Bridge.

Updated

Large blaze in west Norfolk closed A17 for 12 hours

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A shopper with a basket in a supermarket

Cost of Living | Special Report

Which Norfolk supermarket has the lowest prices? We went bargain hunting

Joel Adams

person
Highgate

Forensics and cordon in place at scene of murder investigation

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon