Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

With roadworks starting and continuing across the county, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of this week.

Part of Belaugh Green Lane near Tunstead will be closed due to a new footway construction at the railway level crossing.

Works will be ongoing until May 6.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Diss Road in Aslacton is shut until April 26 due to Openreach works.

The same works have also closed Centre Road in Gateley from April 18 until April 29.

In Rackheath, drainage work is under way until July 22 in Green Lane West from Salhouse Road to Newman Road.

The Street, in Knapton, remains shut due to work undertaken by Anglian Water for the installation of a new sewer system. The road is expected to be closed until September 26.

In Norwich, work is taking place on a new roundabout which is being built between St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane.

Once construction is completed, the roundabout is expected to help reduce vehicle speeds, and improve traffic flow.

Elsewhere in the city, Sweet Briar Road remains closed for repair work after part of the embankment collapsed.

Riverside Road is also expected to remain closed until July 29 amid ongoing improvements.

