All the roadworks to know about this week in Norfolk

There are plenty of roadworks starting and continuing in Norfolk this week.

Here are some to be aware of so you can plan your journeys ahead of time.

The resurfacing works on Holt and Cromer Road, which began on Monday, October 25, will enter the second week of its expected six week duration. Multiple junctions along each road are closed due to the roadworks.

Elsewhere in the city, work on Riverside Road will continue as part of the transforming cities project, with First announcing diversions on its Red Line. Work is set to end on November 26.

In Easton, Bawburgh Road will remain closed as work to build a new access road continues. The work is expected to end on December 3.

Grapes Hill improvements will also continue, with a diversion via Mile End Road in place. These works are also planned to end in November.

The works by National Highways on the A11 continue, with closures from Thickthorn Roundabout to Wymondham from 8pm to 6am.

These are planned to finish in December and there is a diversion in place via the B1172.

Resurfacing work on a section of the Marriott's Way footpath in Drayton and Taverham will affect two roads in the area.

One lane on Fakenham Road and Taverham Road will be suspended, with two-way traffic lights and a 20mph speed limit put in place to control traffic.

Pavement resurfacing works between the Thunder Lane and Weston Weed Close junctions on Hillcrest Road, Thorpe St Andrew are set to begin on November 1, lasting for seven weeks.

In Old Hunstanton, The Hunstanton Bridge will close for five days from November 1 for brickwork after a fatal crash here in 2019.

Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained throughout.

Suffolk Road in Great Yarmouth will remain closed until November 29 as a new roundabout and river crossing are completed.