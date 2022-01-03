Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week

Across Norfolk, there are multiple roadworks starting this week for drivers to be aware of. - Credit: Denise Bradley

With a new year beginning, many roads in Norfolk are getting much needed repairs.

But this can cause disruption to drivers.

Here are the roadworks in Norfolk which could cause delays to your travel this week.

In Swaffham, Theatre Street is set to close from January 4 until February 15 between 7.30am and 5pm.

A diversion will be signposted.

The B1135 Wymondham Road in Kimberley will close on January 4, with work expected to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The closure will be from the B1108 Station Road junction to just before the access north of St Peter’s Church.

Trafalgar Street in Norwich will remain closed until January 4 due to emergency gas works being carried out by Cadent.

A diversion is in place via Hall Road with delays likely.

Also in Norwich, St Stephen's Street will be closed between January 8 and 10 as work begins to complete new bus and pedestrian facilities.

While work is ongoing a diversion will be in place via Surrey Street.

The roadworks in King Street in Norwich, which started on January 4, continue this week and are planned to finish in mid-April.

Works see the road closed between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane, with delays expected.

A signed diversion route remains in place.

The A11 between the Thickthorn Roundabout and Wymondham will be closed between 8pm and 6am, everyday apart from Saturday.

Works will continue until February 11, with a diversion in place around the A140 Ipswich Road.

The next stage of the works on the A47 between Trowse Newton and Acle will begin on January 4.

Set to last until March 25,

45 mile A47 diversion set to return The next stage of the A47 resurfacing works will mark the return of a suggested 45 mile diversion route in the new year.

.

Westbound drivers will be diverted off the A47 to Beccles, on to the A143 to Gillingham, then on to the A146, before re-joining the A47 at Trowse Newton.

Eastbound traffic will follow the same diversion route in reverse.

In Roydon, Angles Way will close from January 3 to 18. Norfolk County Council has apologised as no diversion will be available.

