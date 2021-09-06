Roadworks in Norfolk you need to be aware of this week

Published: 7:57 AM September 6, 2021

Roadworks are taking place across Norfolk this week and may cause disruption and delays for drivers.

Here are some which you need to be aware of.

Loddon Bypass, Loddon

These works are part of the construction of a new roundabout on the A146. A temporary speed limit of 40mph is in place. Norfolk County Council has said delays are likely and the works may last until March next year.

Carrow Bridge, Norwich

The essential bridge maintenance undertaken by Norfolk County Council will continue until September 12. A diversion is in place but delays are possible.

Harling Road, Garboldisham

These roadworks are to machine patch the carriageway. A diversion is in place at all times, taking drivers onto the A11. The works are estimated to end on September 8.

The Street, Calthorpe

Emergency repairs are being undertaken by Anglian Water to repair a "visibly leaking main". A diversion is in place via Cromer Road. The works should end on September 7.

Acle Road, Acle

Another emergency repair is taking place in Moulton St Mary to fix burst mains. There is a diversion in place and the works are estimated to last until September 7.

Grapes Hill, Norwich





Covent Road will be closed to westbound traffic towards Unthank Road as work begins to improve the roundabout. The diversion will be via Chapelfield Road, Newmarket Road, Colman Road, and Earlham Road. Access to Unthank Road will only be available from Colman Road and some lanes on the Grapes Hill roundabout will also be closed.

There are also lots of ongoing roadworks finishing this week, including on West End, Costessey, and Middletons Lane, Hellesdon.

