Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week

Road are closed across Norfolk due to fibre network installations, burst water mains and food festivals.

Here are some of the roadworks drivers should know about in the county this week commencing March 21.

West Norfolk

A lane of the A47 near King's Lynn will be closed from 8pm to 6am every night until March 26. This is for horticultural planting and cutting.

Paradise Road in Downham Market will reopen on March 23. It has been closed since March 17 for works by UK Power Networks.

Mundford Road, Wyatt Way and Lodge Way in Thetford will be closed for the remainder of the month, until April 4.

Anglian Water is installing new water mains. There is a diversion in place.

Mid Norfolk

Swaffham Road in South Pickenham will be closed during the day until April 1 for works by Openreach to replace an existing network pole.

The A47 from Dereham to Swaffham remains closed overnight until March 31. The works are to replace road markings and the anti-skid surfacing.

Mill Road in Ryburgh will close from March 21 to March 30 for BT to install new cables and ducts. There is a diversion in place.

South Green and Thynnes Lane in Mattishall will remain shut until April 29. There is a diversion in place while Anglian Water work.

Old Church Road in Hainford is closed until March 25 for road resurfacing. There are multiple diversions in place.

North Norfolk

Works in Mill Road in Wells continue until March 23. There is a diversion in place for the road resurfacing.

Pearsons Road in Holt is closed for surface water drainage until April 11. There is a diversion in place.

East Norfolk

King Street in Great Yarmouth will be closed from March 25 to March 27 for the Flavours food festival. There is a diversion in place.

Beccles Road in Wheatacre is due to reopen on March 22 after three days of works to resurface the road.

South Norfolk

The A146 near Loddon remains closed until April 11 for the resurfacing of a new roundabout and installation of road signs.

Hardwick Road in Starston is to remain closed until March 25 for the installation of a fibre network. There is a diversion in place.