Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Drivers across Norfolk may face delays due to a number of roadworks planned across the county.

Here are some motorists should know about in Norfolk during the week commencing July 25.

West Norfolk

Parts of the A47 near King's Lynn may be closed in both directions until mid-August due to repairs to roadside barriers.

The A11 near Thetford will fully reopen on July 30 after lanes were closed for drainage works.

Diversions are in place in Crimplesham until mid-August due to drainage works in Main Road.

Across the border in Lakenheath, Station Road is due to reopen on July 27 after it was closed for emergency water works.

North Norfolk

The Street in Itteringham will remain closed until July 27 for work by Anglian Water and there is a diversion in place until then.

The Street in Knapton remains closed for the ongoing installation of a new sewer system.

Buxton Road in Marsham is due to reopen at the start of this week, July 25, after closing for gas works. This will mean the emergency speed limit in Cromer Road will be removed.

Mid Norfolk

The A47 between Swaffham and Dereham is undergoing drainage works and there are lane closures in place.

Saham Road in Watton will remain closed for gas main replacement. The road is due to reopen in August but until then a diversion route is in place.

In Reepham, a diversion is in place via Bawdeswell until July 27 due to emergency water works in School Road.

East Norfolk

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth remains closed overnight for the installation of upgrades and a diversion in place.

Malthouse Lane and Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth are also affected by improvement works to flood defences which are set to continue until February 2023.

Back Lane in Rollesby will reopen at the end of July after work to install a sewer connection is completed.

South Norfolk

Bungay Road in Stockton will be closed until the start of August as BT carries out engineering work.

Carriageway reconstruction will continue to affect the A11 between Norwich and Attleborough. One lane remains open and there is a diversion in place.

Norwich

Grove Road and Grove Avenue remain closed until the end of August.

The roads are shut from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens side as part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport.

An overnight diversion is in place on the A146 near Trowse until mid-August due to lane closures while Highways England replaces mast arms.

Hospital Lane in Hellesdon will remain closed until the end of August for the reconfiguration of the junction with Drayton Road.

There are lane closures on the A47 near Easton until November due to a crossing being installed.