Roadworks to know about in Norfolk and Waveney this week

With lots of roadworks around Norfolk this week, here's what drivers need to know to help plan their journeys.

King's Lynn and west Norfolk

High Road near Islington is set to reopen on January 26 after being closed for Anglian Water works. Until the road reopens, there will be a diversion in place.

Horseys Fields in King's Lynn will remain closed for safety during construction works. The road is due to reopen in May of this year.

North and mid-Norfolk

Fox and Hounds Lane in Foulsham is currently inaccessible and requires roadworks to repair the surface.

The Street and surrounding roads in Knapton will remain closed for Knapton Sewage system installation. There is a diversion via North Walsham Road and Mundesley Road. The road is due to reopen in June.

Rectory Road in Swanton Morley remains shut until February 14 for a new foul water connection, installation of a new footway, street lighting and bus stop.

Norwich

St Stephens Street will be closed until July 31 as the Transforming Cities project continues. Bus routes will continue to be diverted around the city.

King Street in Norwich will also be closed until March 25 as pavement and carriageway works continue on the road. A diversion is in place around Rouen Road.

Riverside Road will be closed until July 29 as work near Norwich Station continues, a signed diversion will be in place.

On the A11, overnight closures will continue between Norwich and Wymondham as part of an ongoing project for concrete surface repairs.

The next stage of the works on the A47 between Trowse Newton and Acle will begin on January 4. Works are set to last until March 25,

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Work is still ongoing in Suffolk Road as construction of a new roundabout continues while work on the town's third river crossing continues.

Delays are likely in Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work expected to last until April 1.

Burgh Road in Gorleston remains closed as Anglian Water carries out work to construct manhole covers and a tunnel to the pumping station in Beccles Road.

The road will be closed to all traffic between Humberstone Road and the Stone Cross roundabout until April 4.

South Norfolk

A number of roadworks and diversions continue in Loddon in George Lane while the construction of a new roundabout is completed. Temporary speed limits are also in place in the area.

Openreach works in Cherry Road in Tibenham and Plantation Rad in Aslacton are due to finish this week. Both roads are set to reopen by January 27 and there are diversions in place.

Roads between Brooke and Thurton will cease being access-only this week. The Street, Wellbeck Road, Cooke's Road and more will reopen on January 25 after Anglian Water works on a burst water main.

Lowestoft

Work remains ongoing on the Gull Wing third crossing which has meant roadworks on several different roads in the town.

Durban Road and Waveney Drive on one side of Lake Lothing have been affected, while there are also delays expected on Denmark Road and Peto Way on the other. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

Higher Drive remains until March of this year for gas works. There will be traffic control using multi-way signals.

Works on Boston Road are finishing this week. The CityFibre works will finish on January 28. Until then, there is a diversion in place via Peto Way.

