Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week

Many roadworks are finishing this week across Norfolk and Waveney, including in King's Lynn and Norwich - Credit: Chris Bishop

Drivers could face delays this week as a number of roadworks continue in Norfolk and Waveney.

Here are some of the roadworks to know about this week, commencing February 27.

West and north Norfolk

Market Lane in Walpole St Andrew is due to reopen on March 1 after a week of works repairing a burst water main.

Holkham Road in Wells will reopen on March 1 after being shut for over a month for footpath reconstruction

Thorpland Road near Fakenham is set to reopen on March 2 after a week of works repairing a burst water main.

Mid Norfolk

Heath Road in Welbourne is due to reopen on March 1 after a week of works repairing a burst water main.

Pages Lane in Saham Toney will reopen on March 4 after almost two months of drainage works.

Norwich

Sweet Briar Road remains closed for repair to the broken bridge. The road is set to reopen on March 31.

North Walsham Road is due to reopen on March 3 after a month of traffic signals improvement works.

Work on Riverside Road and King Street are ongoing.

Blofield Corner Road in Blofield will reopen on March 4 after the completion of the installation of a new manhole cover.

Melton Road in Hethersett remains closed for drainage works.

South Norfolk

Brandon Road in Thetford remains closed for traffic signals replacement works. It will stay closed until late March.

The Street in Dickleburgh will reopen on March 4 after a week of pipe repairs by Anglian Water.

North Green Road in Pulham St Mary is due to reopen on March 4 after over a week of fibre network installation.

East Norfolk and Waveney

Court Road in Rollesby is set to reopen on March 1 after a week of work repairing a burst water main.

Burgh Road in Gorleston remains closed for construction.

The work on the A47 between Trowse and Acle is ongoing until next week.

Work on the Third Crossing Bridge in Lowestoft is also ongoing.

