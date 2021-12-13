Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week

Ongoing roadworks in Norfolk which could affect your journey. - Credit: Chris Bishop

If you're using the roads this week, here are some of Norfolk's new, ongoing, and finishing roadworks to help you plan ahead.

Hempnall Road in Woodton is due to reopen on December 13 after emergency works to fix a burst water main.

The works on Fox and Hounds Lane in Foulsham are due to end on December 14. The road was fixed after the road was deemed too dangerous to stay open by Norfolk County Council.

Resurfacing works on Marriotts Way near Drayton are due to end this week on December 14. This will mean the delays on Fakenham Road will end.

Sluice Bank Road will also reopen on December 15 after being closed for works by Anglian Water.

The works to install pump mains and resurfacing on Wigg Street are continuing this week, with plans to finish on December 22. There is a diversion in place via the A17 and A47.

Also continuing are roadworks on King Street in Norwich by Norfolk County Council. They are due to finish on December 24.

Norwich road in Kilverstone also remains closed for telecoms works.

The Acle Straight is also affected by works to repair and replace drainage. There is a diversion in place via Trowse.

Sewer scheme works by Anglian Water on The Street in Knapton are ongoing, with delays likely.

Tree felling in Easton will continue to cause delays on Bawburgh Road. There is a diversion via Marlingford Road.

The burst water main in Chandler Road in Stoke Holy Cross is due to be fixed this week, on December 15. The Anglian Water works have a diversion in place via Caistor Lane.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

