Norfolk roadworks to know about this week

There are roadworks around the county that could affect your journeys. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Here are some of the ongoing roadworks in Norfolk so you can plan your journeys in advance.

Mid and west Norfolk

Saddlebow Road in King's Lynn is reopening on April 29 after Anglian Water installed a new water connection. Until the road reopens, there is a diversion.

Thynne's Lane near Mattishall is reopening on April 29 after being closed for works by Anglian Water. There is a diversion in place via Yaxham.

Saham Road in Watton is closing until August for gas main replacement. There is a diversion route in place via Saham Toney.

East Norfolk

Cromer Road in Buxton remains closed for gas works. The road is set to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion route in place.

Norwich Road in Horning recently shut for surface improvements until mid-May. There is a diversion in place via Catfield.

There are similar resurfacing works taking place on Main Road in Filby. The road will reopen in early May and there is a diversion in place via the A47.

South Norfolk and Waveney

The Street in Corton remains closed for works by Anglian Water. The road is due to reopen in May and there is a diversion in place.

King's Lane in Weston is set to reopen today, April 25, after being closed for works by UK Power Networks.

Church Road in Woodton will reopen on April 27 after being closed for a week for repairs to a burst water main.

Diss Road near Tibenham will reopen on April 27 after being closed for almost a month for cabling works by BT.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.