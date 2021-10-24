Norfolk roadworks to be aware of this week

Published: 6:35 PM October 24, 2021

There are plenty of roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

With lots of roadworks continuing and starting around Norfolk this week, here's what you need to be aware of to help plan your journeys.

The A143 Beccles Road in Belton is not expected to reopen until Monday afternoon at the earliest after a man in his 50s died following a head-on crash on the road in the early hours of Saturday (October 23).

In Norwich, the Aylsham Road closure, which businesses claim have led to plummeting trade, will continue until Wednesday, October 27, as the road is resurfaced.

Diversion signs have been put up with Woodcock Road, Mile Cross Road, Losinga Crescent, Suckling Avenue and Bolingbroke Road all closed at their junction with Aylsham Road.

Elsewhere in the city, work on Riverside Road will continue as part of the transforming cities project, with First announcing diversions on its Red Line. Work is set to end in November.

Grapes Hill improvements will also continue, with a diversion via Mile End Road in place. These works are also planned to end in November.

In Eaton, Bawburgh Road will remain closed as work to to build a new access road, expected to last 10 weeks, enters its fourth week.

You may also want to watch:

In Sprowston, Salhouse Road will be closed for five days from tomorrow (October 25), as road safety improvements are carried out.

In the rest of the county, the roundabout between Sawmills Road and Sandy Lane will be closed in Diss tonight (October 24) between 7am and 7pm in order to allow for resurfacing work to be carried out.

Walcot Road in the town will also be closed from tomorrow (October 25) until Sunday, October 31, as drainage work is completed.

Roadworks in William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth will also continue until October 30, with the road closed to traffic and delays expected.

Suffolk Road in the town will also be closed until November 29 as a new roundabout and river crossing are completed.

In Gorleston, Marsh Lane will close for two days from tomorrow (October 25), as resurfacing work is completed.