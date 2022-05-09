There are a number of roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week - Credit: PA

With roadworks starting and continuing across the county, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of this week.

East Norfolk

Cromer Road in Buxton remains closed for gas work. The road is set to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion route in place.

Norwich Road in Horning is closing on May 17 for surface improvements. There will be a diversion in place via Catfield.

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is closed overnight until May 10 as part of the ongoing engineering work for the new bridge crossing.

The northbound dual carriageway in Beccles Road, Gorleston, will be closed for Anglian Water engineering work until September 13.

North Norfolk

Resurfacing improvement work to the footpath in Butts Lane, Sheringham, is taking place until June 25.

The Street in Knapton remains closed due to work undertaken by Anglian Water for the installation of a new sewer system. The road is expected to remain closed until September 26.

Mid and West Norfolk

Horsley's Fields in King's Lynn remains closed until May 24 due to construction work in the area.

Saham Road in Watton is closing until August for gas main replacement. There is a diversion route in place via Saham Toney.

South Norfolk and Waveney

The Street in Corton remains closed due to work by Anglian Water. The road is due to reopen on May 13 and there is a diversion in place.

The A11 between Cringleford and Attleborough has overnight lane closures in place between 8pm and 6am for carriageway reconstruction and repairs.

Norwich

Sweet Briar Road, which forms part of the city’s outer ring road, remains closed after a burst water main flooded and damaged an embankment in February.

It is currently due to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion in place via Dereham Road and Aylsham Road.

The transforming cities scheme is also ongoing near the train station in Riverside Road, Thorpe Road, Lower Clarence Road, and in St Stephens. The work is set to continue until late July.

Work is also continuing in Surrey Street until June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

