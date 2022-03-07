Norfolk roadworks to watch out for this week
- Credit: Chris Bishop
With many roadworks starting across the county this week, here are some of the main ones to be aware of.
In Norwich, the bridge in Sweet Briar Road which was closed after part of the embankment fell through, will remain closed as work continues to fix it.
The closure has caused heavy delays for morning commuters across the city, as drivers take alternative routes.
Some of those roads which have seen major tailbacks include the A1151 Sprowston Road, Charlton Road, Whitefriars, Pitt Street, Palace Street and Tombland.
These delays are not helped by the closure to Riverside Road, which is expected to continue until late July.
In Great Yarmouth, Burgh Road will continue to be closed until April 4, as Anglian Water constructs manholes and shafts to drive a tunnel to the Beccles Road pumping station.
Suffolk Road will also continue to be closed until the end of November as a new roundabout is built.
Part of Malthouse Lane will close from March 14 until February 2023, as flood defence work begins.
In the rest of the county, three roads will close from Monday, March 7.
These roads are Richmond Road in Saham Toney for drainage improvement, High Road in Needham for road resurfacing and Lakes Road in Dickleburgh to install a gully and culvert to alleviate standing water.
Monday will see the last day of the closure on Heath Road in Hickling, where Anglian Water is repairing a burst water main.
In King's Lynn, a closure in Horsley's Fields will continue until the end of May, as Norfolk County Council carries out street work.
On March 14, the A149 Mill Road in Wells will close for five days as carriageway resurfacing begins.