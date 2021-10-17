Norfolk roadworks to be aware of this week

Published: 10:50 AM October 17, 2021

With lots of roadworks continuing and starting around Norfolk this week, here's what you need to be aware of to help plan your journeys.

Resurfacing works in Aylsham Road will start on Monday, October 18 as the first part of a bigger resurfacing project that includes Holt Road and Cromer Road.

The following roads will be closed at their junctions with Aylsham Road with a signed diversion in place: Woodcock Road, Bolingbroke Road (South), Suckling Avenue, Mile Cross Road, and Losinga Cresent (South).

They are expected to last until October 24.

Roadworks on Riverside Road in Norwich are set to begin on Monday, October 18 and are expected to last until late November as a part of the transforming cities project. First Buses has announced diversions to its Red Line services.

Flood prevention work in Norwich Road, Besthorpe will begin this week, closing the road on October 18 and 19. First Buses' services will also be affected here, with its Turquoise Line on diversion.

The roundabout between Sawmills Road and Sandy Lane will be closed in Diss on Sunday, October 24 between 7am and 7pm in order to allow for resurfacing work to be carried out.

Roadworks in William Adams Way are set to begin in Great Yarmouth on October 18, closing the road to traffic. The closure is expected to cause delays and the road is not expected to open to traffic again until October 30.

At the end of the week, repairs on the A11 will begin with Highways England replacing concrete bays and repairing potholes and cracks on the carriageway and sliproads in both directions.

This section of the A11 between Tuttles Junction, near Wymondham, and Thickthorn Interchange, near Norwich will be closed every evening from 8pm to 6am, and the road may also close on weekends as part of the work.

There will be a diversion in place along the B1172, or the A1066 and A140 for larger vehicles.

Gas mains replacement works in Salhouse Road in Norwich are ongoing, with a diversion via Wroxham Road. These works are planned to end in November.

The Grapes Hill improvements in Norwich are also ongoing, with a diversion via Mile End Road in place. These works are also planned to end in November.

