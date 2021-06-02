Norfolk morning traffic: A11 roadworks overrun and A47 busy already

Published: 8:11 AM June 2, 2021

Roadworks on both the A11 and A47 have caused problems this morning. - Credit: Ian Burt

Roadworks on the A11 overran this morning, meaning the road did not reopen when it was supposed to.

The road remained closed between Snetterton and the Stag Roundabout at Attleborough this morning, despite overnight works being scheduled to finish by 6am.

Instead, it was still closed to traffic up to around 7am, though it has now reopened.

But traffic is still building as people hit the road heading into Norwich.

The worst of the traffic at 7.45am is on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass, due to roadworks between Thickthorn and Trowse.

You may also want to watch:

The build-up of cars is already adding 10-15 minutes onto journeys, and that delay is likely to get bigger as the morning goes on and more people head into the city.

Elsewhere, the usual traffic heading into Great Yarmouth on the A47 is beginning to build, in the area where firefighters spent much of last night putting out a blaze at a derelict building off the Acle Straight.

Coastal roads are clear for now, but if Tuesday is anything to go by then expect delays on those roads heading to the usual beauty spots, as it's set to be another scorcher across the county.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

• Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest news on the county's roads.