Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

With roadworks starting and continuing across the county, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of in Norfolk this week.

The A1075 between Watton and Thetford, from north of the Mallow Road roundabout to where the road meets the A1066, is closed until Friday, April 15, due to essential resurfacing work.

The work will see the worn-out road surface removed and replaced with a brand-new asphalt surface.

Bridewell Lane in Acle is closed until April 19 due to gas repair work.

Work on Blofield Corner Road in Blofield Heath to upgrade the existing drainage system will continue until April 19.

The road is closed between 7.30am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.

In Rackheath, drainage work is under way until July 22 in Green Lane West from Salhouse Road to Newman Road.

The Street, in Knapton, remains shut due to work undertaken by Anglian Water for the installation of a new sewer system.

The road is expected to be closed until September 26.

In Norwich, work has started on a new roundabout which will be built between St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane.

It is thought construction will take about a month to complete.

Sweet Briar Road remains closed for repair work after part of the embankment collapsed.

Work which has seen Riverside Road closed will also continue until July 29.

