Norfolk County Council warn drivers to take care as cold snap continues

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:57 PM January 6, 2022
Gritting lorries will be heading out onto Norfolk's roads this evening as cold temperatures and frosty conditions continue - Credit: IAN BURT

Norfolk County Council has warned motorists to take extra care on the roads overnight and tomorrow morning as the cold snap continues.

The council's team of gritting lorries are heading out onto Norfolk's roads to help protect against treacherous icy conditions from 10pm this evening.

In a tweet, the NCC said they will be gritting in all areas and urged the public to take extra caution getting from A to B.

According to Weatherquest, temperatures are likely to hover around 0c overnight and into the morning which will likely lead to frost across the county.

On Thursday morning, lows of -6c were forecast in rural spots and this cold spell is likely to continue into Friday before becoming milder at the weekend.

A map of gritting locations can be found on Norfolk County Council's website if you wish to stick to roads that have been treated.

Advice for motorists driving in wintry conditions can be found here. 

