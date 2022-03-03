Warning of delays as 50-tonne yacht escorted from Norfolk Broads to Suffolk

Drivers in Norfolk are likely to see delays on roads across the county as an abnormal load is escorted by police.

A yacht will be guided by officers to Fox's Marina in Wherstead, Ipswich, from Tunstead Road in Hoveton on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10am.

The boat is 5.35m wide, 2.15m long, and 5.3m high.

The route through Norfolk is as follows: Tunstead Road, to Horning Road West, to A1151, to A149, to B1152, to A1064, to A47, to A11.

Through Suffolk, the yacht will be escorted along the A11, to A14, to A142, to A14, onto the B1308 Slip, to Copdock exchange, to A14, to A137, before following local roads to the site.

If the yacht is unable to turn, an alternative route follows the A14, to the A142, to A11, to A1304 Kentford, to B1506, to A14 before following the same final roads as above.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

