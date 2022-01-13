News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Police at scene of two-vehicle crash in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:14 AM January 13, 2022
Barnham Cross Common, on the A134 near Thetford

Barnham Cross Common, on the A134 at Thetford. - Credit: Google

There has been a two-vehicle crash on the A134 in Thetford.

Police were called to the scene at Barnham Cross Common at 10.20am.

Injuries have been reported but are not thought to be serious.

Officers were still at the scene as of 11am.

The AA Traffic Map shows that traffic is coping well, with some small queues in the area.

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

