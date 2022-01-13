Police at scene of two-vehicle crash in Thetford

Barnham Cross Common, on the A134 at Thetford. - Credit: Google

There has been a two-vehicle crash on the A134 in Thetford.

Police were called to the scene at Barnham Cross Common at 10.20am.

Injuries have been reported but are not thought to be serious.

Officers were still at the scene as of 11am.

The AA Traffic Map shows that traffic is coping well, with some small queues in the area.

