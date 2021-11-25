Norfolk morning travel: Slow traffic towards King's Lynn on A149

Drivers should be aware of slow traffic on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way northbound towards King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

There are some reports of slow traffic on Norfolk's roads this morning, Thursday, November 25.

Drivers should be aware of short delays between Honingham and Hockering, with an average speed of 15mph.

Towards King's Lynn, there is slow traffic on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way northbound at the A1076 Gayton Road on the Queen Elizabeth Roundabout.

On another approach to the town, there are also queues of six minutes on the A10 Main Road southbound between Millfield Lane and Garage Lane, with speed around 10mph.

In Great Yarmouth, there are delays of five minutes and increasing on the A47 eastbound.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.