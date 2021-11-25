News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Norfolk morning travel: Slow traffic towards King's Lynn on A149

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:49 AM November 25, 2021
Queues are forming in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Drivers should be aware of slow traffic on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way northbound towards King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

There are some reports of slow traffic on Norfolk's roads this morning, Thursday, November 25.

Drivers should be aware of short delays between Honingham and Hockering, with an average speed of 15mph.

Towards King's Lynn, there is slow traffic on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way northbound at the A1076 Gayton Road on the Queen Elizabeth Roundabout.

On another approach to the town, there are also queues of six minutes on the A10 Main Road southbound between Millfield Lane and Garage Lane, with speed around 10mph. 

In Great Yarmouth, there are delays of five minutes and increasing on the A47 eastbound. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pakefield Beach in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra in Sprowston

Christmas

Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Grit spreader in North Walsham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Defra has urged poultry keepers to guard against the winter bird flu threat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bird flu outbreak confirmed in north Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon