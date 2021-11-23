Norfolk morning travel: Severe delays on the A140 and A47

There are lengthy delays and queues across the county's roads this morning. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Here is the traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Tuesday, November 23.

Drivers should be aware of queueing traffic on the A11 Newmarket road into the city on the A140 Mile End road, with the travel time estimated to be around 20 minutes.

There are also severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on the A47 eastbound between the A47 and A149 Acle New Road with an average speed of 15mph.

A lane closure is currently in place for gas main work which has caused queues on the A1042 Mousehold Lane at A1151 Wroxham road.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, there are increasing delays on the A47 eastbound between The Street and Taverham road, with an average speed of around 15 mph.

Towards King's Lynn, there are also lengthy delays on the A10 West Winch Road Northbound between A10 and A47 Constitution Hill (Hardwick Roundabout), with an average speed of around 10mph.

There is also increasing delays on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way eastbound between Campbells Meadow and A1076 Gayton Road (Queen Elizabeth Roundabout), with an average speed of around 15 mph.

